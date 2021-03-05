New Big Money Means Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

288 institutions hold shares in Bloom Energy Corporation (BE), with 6.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.66% while institutional investors hold 56.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 138.96M, and float is at 136.87M with Short Float at 9.54%. Institutions hold 54.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 12.89 million shares valued at $369.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.32% of the BE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.88 million shares valued at $311.94 million to account for 7.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 10.48 million shares representing 7.58% and valued at over $300.38 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 6.67 million with a market value of $191.2 million.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) is -7.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $44.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BE stock was last observed hovering at around $26.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.87% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -36.46% lower than the price target low of $19.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.61, the stock is -22.96% and -22.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.65 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 31.75% off its SMA200. BE registered 163.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.25.

The stock witnessed a -30.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.08%, and is -2.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.54% over the week and 9.16% over the month.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has around 1518 employees, a market worth around $4.24B and $794.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 117.22. Profit margin for the company is -30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 787.00% and -40.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.00%).

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bloom Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $207.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.60% in year-over-year returns.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brennan Susan Seilheimer, the company’s EVP & COO. SEC filings show that Brennan Susan Seilheimer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $30.31 per share for a total of $60618.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Bloom Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that White Christopher (EVP Global Sales) sold a total of 1,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $35.42 per share for $39848.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the BE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, White Christopher (EVP Global Sales) disposed off 4,005 shares at an average price of $39.36 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 248,468 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE).