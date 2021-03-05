New Big Money Means Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The shares outstanding are 1.43B, and float is at 1.40B with Short Float at 1.30%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with over 40.11 million shares valued at $1.53 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.80% of the BSX Shares outstanding. As of Oct 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund with 37.32 million shares valued at $1.28 billion to account for 2.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard 500 Index Fund which holds 29.35 million shares representing 2.05% and valued at over $1.12 billion, while Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds 2.00% of the shares totaling 28.58 million with a market value of $1.09 billion.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is 5.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.10 and a high of $42.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSX stock was last observed hovering at around $38.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.14% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 2.74% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.93, the stock is -1.93% and 2.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.39 million and changing -2.29% at the moment leaves the stock 1.99% off its SMA200. BSX registered -2.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.32.

The stock witnessed a 3.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.72%, and is -4.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has around 38000 employees, a market worth around $54.99B and $9.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.77. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.39% and -10.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is a “Buy”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boston Scientific Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $2.62B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -119.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.00% in year-over-year returns.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Insider Activity

A total of 219 insider transactions have happened at Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 115 and purchases happening 104 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brennan Daniel J., the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Brennan Daniel J. sold 12,127 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $38.69 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Boston Scientific Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Pierce David A (EVP Pres MedSurg) sold a total of 1,360 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $38.90 per share for $52904.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9660.0 shares of the BSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Brennan Daniel J. (EVP and CFO) disposed off 9,475 shares at an average price of $38.84 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 275,370 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX).

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading 81.37% up over the past 12 months. Medtronic plc (MDT) is 11.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.