Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Volatility At 13.10%, Should You Add A Position?

93 institutions hold shares in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK), with 11.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.27% while institutional investors hold 10.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 499.29M, and float is at 497.88M with Short Float at 5.72%. Institutions hold 10.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with over 26.08 million shares valued at $8.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.11% of the NAK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 9.53 million shares valued at $3.07 million to account for 1.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 2.27 million shares representing 0.44% and valued at over $0.73 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.40% of the shares totaling 2.04 million with a market value of $0.66 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) is 95.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $2.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NAK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $1.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.5% off the consensus price target high of $1.20 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 47.5% higher than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.63, the stock is -19.04% and 8.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.81 million and changing -12.41% at the moment leaves the stock -36.94% off its SMA200. NAK registered 7.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6891 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7838.

The stock witnessed a 1.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.53%, and is -10.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.10% over the week and 12.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 105.72% and -74.72% from its 52-week high.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -277.90% this year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is trading 1.18% up over the past 12 months. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) is -5.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.18% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 26.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.4.