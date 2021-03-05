Overview of Three Hot Stocks: KBR Inc. (KBR), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), NuVasive Inc. (NUVA)

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) shares are -0.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.84% or -$0.26 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 9.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -4.46% and 0.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 26, 2020, UBS recommended the KBR stock as a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on June 03, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the KBR stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $36.67. The forecasts give the KBR Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 23.4% or -2.13%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.30% in the current quarter to $0.47, up from the $0.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.12, up 3.30% from $1.73 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.44 and $0.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 121,808 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 47,345. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 32,775 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bright William Byron Jr., a President, Gov’t Solutions at the company, sold 2,432 shares worth $58624.0 at $24.11 per share on Aug 28. The President Gov’t Solutions EMEA had earlier sold another 2,650 KBR shares valued at $63559.0 on Nov 03. The shares were sold at $23.98 per share. Mackey Ian John (EVP, Chief Corporate Officer) sold 24,636 shares at $25.82 per share on Jun 03 for a total of $0.64 million while Mujib Farhan, (Pres., Energy Solutions Dlv.) sold 2,343 shares on Mar 10 for $51523.0 with each share fetching $21.99.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) moved 10.67% up during prior trade and closed at the price of $2.49, after opening at $2.25. During the session, the company’s minimum price was $2.05, while it touched its highest price for the day at $2.49. The market cap of the company reached $222,776,328, while it has a total of 89,468,405 outstanding shares.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. ‎has signed a contract extension with Circle K convenient stores, a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-‎Tard, Inc. (ANCUF) through 2021. A fourth region has been added to the original three areas, bringing ‎a total to four. In October, the contract was finalized. The mulch contract was extended shortly after the ‎Company reported another successful quarter, with revenue expected to reach $24.5 million and ‎profit expected to surpass $5 million within the nine months to September 30, 2020.

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), on the other hand, is trading around $62.94 with a market cap of $3.13B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $60.53 and spell out a less modest performance – a -3.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.26 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NUVA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $187.57 million. This represented 35.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $291.81 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.56 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $2.69 billion from $2.66 billion over the previous quarter. Short-term investments amounted to $173.15 million while total current assets were at $1.56 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $185.91 million, significantly lower than the $235.29 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $80.18 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at NuVasive Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 19,944 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,891 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transaction. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 366.85k shares after the latest sales, with 5.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 50.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NuVasive Inc. having a total of 367 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 6.29 million shares worth more than $354.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 12.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $353.14 million and represent 12.22% of shares outstanding.