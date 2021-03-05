Positives for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) as stock gains in recent trading

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) is 23.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.55 and a high of $9.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZYNE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 9.11% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.09, the stock is -23.11% and -2.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing -9.31% at the moment leaves the stock -1.63% off its SMA200. ZYNE registered -2.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6329 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9352.

The stock witnessed a 14.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.50%, and is -8.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.80% over the week and 17.31% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 60.39% and -54.56% from its 52-week high.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.60% this year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) Top Institutional Holders

91 institutions hold shares in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE), with 2.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.11% while institutional investors hold 23.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.24M, and float is at 28.60M with Short Float at 11.19%. Institutions hold 22.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 1.81 million shares valued at $5.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.16% of the ZYNE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.04 million shares valued at $3.42 million to account for 3.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 0.65 million shares representing 2.21% and valued at over $2.14 million, while AdvisorShares Investments, LLC holds 2.07% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $2.01 million.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -10.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.0% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.3.