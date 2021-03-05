SOS Limited (SOS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) is 367.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $15.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.25% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.4% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 65.4% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.92, the stock is -1.70% and 70.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 87.82 million and changing -15.30% at the moment leaves the stock 166.98% off its SMA200. SOS registered 329.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 265.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.74.

The stock witnessed a 114.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 247.74%, and is 14.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 35.86% over the week and 32.28% over the month.

SOS Limited (SOS) has around 163 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $29.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.57. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1256.60% and -56.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-605.50%).

SOS Limited (SOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SOS Limited (SOS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 5.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SOS Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $13.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -62.70% in year-over-year returns.

SOS Limited (SOS) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in SOS Limited (SOS), with institutional investors hold 0.70% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 0.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 22483.0 shares valued at $33274.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.08% of the SOS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Klingenstein, Fields & Company, LP with 13208.0 shares valued at $19547.0 to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 2145.0 shares representing 0.01% and valued at over $3174.0, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 2034.0 with a market value of $3010.0.