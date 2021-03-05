Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) is 144.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $3.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNDL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $0.40 for the next 12 months. It is also -45.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.80 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -286.67% lower than the price target low of $0.30 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is -26.56% and 14.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 273.13 million and changing -10.77% at the moment leaves the stock 82.83% off its SMA200. SNDL registered -29.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 271.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2522 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5694.

The stock witnessed a 11.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.78%, and is -15.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.51% over the week and 23.66% over the month.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) has around 868 employees, a market worth around $1.87B and $54.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 739.97% and -70.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.70%).

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sundial Growers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $11.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -275.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.90% in year-over-year returns.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL), with 7.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.63% while institutional investors hold 3.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 436.61M with Short Float at 24.37%. Institutions hold 3.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 6.31 million shares valued at $2.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.40% of the SNDL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 4.85 million shares valued at $2.3 million to account for 0.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Group One Trading, L.P. which holds 1.0 million shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $0.47 million, while Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 0.9 million with a market value of $0.43 million.