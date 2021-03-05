Teligent Inc. (TLGT) Volatility At 11.54%, Should You Add A Position?

26 institutions hold shares in Teligent Inc. (TLGT), with 32.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 8.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.49M, and float is at 21.72M with Short Float at 1.75%. Institutions hold 8.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.41 million shares valued at $0.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.91% of the TLGT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 79123.0 shares valued at $59342.0 to account for 0.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 65247.0 shares representing 0.30% and valued at over $48935.0, while Silverback Asset Management, LLC holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 35998.0 with a market value of $26998.0.

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) is -1.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $6.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TLGT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 26.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.74, the stock is -32.31% and -24.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.87 million and changing -10.18% at the moment leaves the stock -50.66% off its SMA200. TLGT registered -83.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0670 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8942.

The stock witnessed a -18.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.06%, and is -23.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.54% over the week and 12.56% over the month.

Teligent Inc. (TLGT) has around 252 employees, a market worth around $54.55M and $51.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -91.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.66% and -88.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

Teligent Inc. (TLGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teligent Inc. (TLGT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teligent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.11 with sales reaching $11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.10% in year-over-year returns.

Teligent Inc. (TLGT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Teligent Inc. (TLGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIFE SCIENCES OPPORTUNITIES FU, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LIFE SCIENCES OPPORTUNITIES FU sold 560,618 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $1.24 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17515.0 shares.

Teligent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that LIFE SCIENCES OPPORTUNITIES FU (Director) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $1.13 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the TLGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, LIFE SCIENCES OPPORTUNITIES FU (Director) disposed off 121,394 shares at an average price of $1.66 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 117,805 shares of Teligent Inc. (TLGT).

Teligent Inc. (TLGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 6.68% up over the past 12 months. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) is 2.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.0% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.06.