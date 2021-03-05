These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is -11.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $8.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $5.72, the stock is -9.01% and -6.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.59 million and changing -3.21% at the moment leaves the stock 11.35% off its SMA200. HL registered 105.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.62.

The stock witnessed a -3.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.64%, and is -16.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.61% over the week and 7.54% over the month.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $3.23B and $691.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.19. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 308.57% and -32.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Analyst Forecasts

Hecla Mining Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $214M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 56.30% in year-over-year returns.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Top Institutional Holders

340 institutions hold shares in Hecla Mining Company (HL), with 9.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.80% while institutional investors hold 62.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 531.02M, and float is at 521.50M with Short Float at 2.80%. Institutions hold 61.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 54.44 million shares valued at $352.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.17% of the HL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 46.96 million shares valued at $304.33 million to account for 8.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 39.9 million shares representing 7.46% and valued at over $258.55 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.30% of the shares totaling 33.7 million with a market value of $218.4 million.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Hecla Mining Company (HL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAKER PHILLIPS S JR, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that BAKER PHILLIPS S JR sold 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $7.33 per share for a total of $2.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.54 million shares.

Hecla Mining Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that Rogers Terry V (Director) sold a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $6.25 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48103.0 shares of the HL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Rogers Terry V (Director) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $5.96 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 70,013 shares of Hecla Mining Company (HL).

Hecla Mining Company (HL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is trading 86.03% up over the past 12 months. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is 215.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.21% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 14.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.06.