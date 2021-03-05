These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) is -0.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $11.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UMC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $11.17 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.41% off the consensus price target high of $13.42 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -42.61% lower than the price target low of $5.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.40, the stock is -15.98% and -10.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.24 million and changing -7.39% at the moment leaves the stock 48.88% off its SMA200. UMC registered 219.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 130.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.85.

The stock witnessed a -11.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.21%, and is -13.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has around 19929 employees, a market worth around $21.32B and $5.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.50 and Fwd P/E is 19.09. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 300.95% and -25.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Microelectronics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $1.57B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.40% in year-over-year returns.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Top Institutional Holders

167 institutions hold shares in United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), with institutional investors hold 4.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.44B, and float is at 2.16B with Short Float at 0.72%. Institutions hold 4.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.9 million shares valued at $176.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.84% of the UMC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 18.2 million shares valued at $153.42 million to account for 0.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aperio Group LLC which holds 7.56 million shares representing 0.30% and valued at over $63.77 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 5.76 million with a market value of $48.58 million.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) that is 36.65% higher over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 39.67% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.8.