Things appear to be looking up for Tellurian Inc. (TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) is 79.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $4.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TELL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.19% off the consensus price target high of $5.25 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -155.56% lower than the price target low of $0.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.30, the stock is -32.20% and -10.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.68 million and changing -11.54% at the moment leaves the stock 61.19% off its SMA200. TELL registered 44.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 150.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1936 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5789.

The stock witnessed a -29.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.10%, and is -21.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.48% over the week and 10.68% over the month.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $846.01M and $37.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 245.14% and -47.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-71.30%).

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tellurian Inc. (TELL) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tellurian Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $13.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 95.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.60% in year-over-year returns.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Top Institutional Holders

151 institutions hold shares in Tellurian Inc. (TELL), with 173M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.75% while institutional investors hold 21.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 311.99M, and float is at 182.59M with Short Float at 18.07%. Institutions hold 11.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.98 million shares valued at $15.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.10% of the TELL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.62 million shares valued at $14.88 million to account for 3.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 3.49 million shares representing 0.90% and valued at over $4.47 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.84% of the shares totaling 3.23 million with a market value of $4.14 million.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Tellurian Inc. (TELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TOTAL Delaware, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that TOTAL Delaware, Inc. sold 352,692 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $3.04 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44.57 million shares.

Tellurian Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that KESSLER DIANA DERYCZ (Director) sold a total of 59 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $3.33 per share for $197.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TELL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 30, TOTAL Delaware, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 87,401 shares at an average price of $0.97 for $84648.0. The insider now directly holds 44,918,898 shares of Tellurian Inc. (TELL).

Tellurian Inc. (TELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) that is trading 90.53% up over the past 12 months. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is -29.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.49% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 28.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.37.