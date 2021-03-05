Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Volatility At 11.38%, Should You Add A Position?

321 institutions hold shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), with 94.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.00% while institutional investors hold 49.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 225.25M, and float is at 140.66M with Short Float at 13.94%. Institutions hold 29.72% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.26 million shares valued at $267.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.81% of the SPCE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.44 million shares valued at $129.01 million to account for 2.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 3.98 million shares representing 1.70% and valued at over $94.55 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 1.31% of the shares totaling 3.07 million with a market value of $72.85 million.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) is 27.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.06 and a high of $62.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPCE stock was last observed hovering at around $32.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.73% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.4% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -51.5% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.30, the stock is -37.28% and -20.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.37 million and changing -5.40% at the moment leaves the stock 24.22% off its SMA200. SPCE registered 27.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.21.

The stock witnessed a -37.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.88%, and is -28.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.38% over the week and 10.78% over the month.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has around 721 employees, a market worth around $8.06B and $4.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 234.44% and -51.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.60%).

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $570k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4,954.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 139.50% in year-over-year returns.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Palihapitiya Chamath, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Palihapitiya Chamath sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $33.35 per share for a total of $103.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Palihapitiya Chamath (Director) sold a total of 3,100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $35.28 per share for $109.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.1 million shares of the SPCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, Campagna Jonathan Joseph (CFO, Treasurer) disposed off 7,827 shares at an average price of $35.89 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 225,602 shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE).