Which institution holds the most shares in State Street Corporation (STT)

1,078 institutions hold shares in State Street Corporation (STT), with 1.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.48% while institutional investors hold 95.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 352.97M, and float is at 351.49M with Short Float at 1.53%. Institutions hold 95.28% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.08 million shares valued at $2.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.40% of the STT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 24.7 million shares valued at $1.8 billion to account for 7.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dodge & Cox Inc which holds 20.33 million shares representing 5.78% and valued at over $1.48 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 5.65% of the shares totaling 19.88 million with a market value of $1.45 billion.

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is 7.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.10 and a high of $81.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STT stock was last observed hovering at around $79.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $86.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.33% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -2.89% lower than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.20, the stock is 4.66% and 5.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.68 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 15.65% off its SMA200. STT registered 16.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.29.

The stock witnessed a 10.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.22%, and is 5.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

State Street Corporation (STT) has around 39439 employees, a market worth around $28.07B and $2.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.38 and Fwd P/E is 9.90. Profit margin for the company is 87.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.75% and -3.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

State Street Corporation (STT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for State Street Corporation (STT) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

State Street Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.34 with sales reaching $2.82B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.90% in year-over-year returns.

State Street Corporation (STT) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at State Street Corporation (STT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RICHARDS MICHAEL L, the company’s EVP and Chief Admin Officer. SEC filings show that RICHARDS MICHAEL L sold 365 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $74.61 per share for a total of $27233.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24967.0 shares.

State Street Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Kuritzkes Andrew P (EVP and Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 6,060 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $74.61 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98363.0 shares of the STT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, Erickson Andrew (Executive Vice President) disposed off 11,000 shares at an average price of $73.30 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 58,997 shares of State Street Corporation (STT).

State Street Corporation (STT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading 10.52% up over the past 12 months. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is 25.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.86% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.97.