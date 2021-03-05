Which Institutions Own Shares In Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)?

49 institutions hold shares in Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN), with 73.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 17.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 158.18M, and float is at 129.27M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 17.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.89 million shares valued at $7.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.56% of the SESN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TRV GP, LLC with 4.84 million shares valued at $6.54 million to account for 3.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.91 million shares representing 2.25% and valued at over $3.93 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.47% of the shares totaling 1.9 million with a market value of $2.57 million.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) is 80.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $3.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SESN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 59.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.44, the stock is -10.78% and 21.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.18 million and changing -5.06% at the moment leaves the stock 89.69% off its SMA200. SESN registered 192.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 141.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3262 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4990.

The stock witnessed a 34.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.15%, and is -6.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.48% over the week and 11.94% over the month.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $371.73M and $11.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 559.46% and -31.07% from its 52-week high.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sesen Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.80% this year.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.