Who are the Institutional Holders in cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)?

54 institutions hold shares in cbdMD Inc. (YCBD), with 19.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.15% while institutional investors hold 22.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.13M, and float is at 34.23M with Short Float at 7.28%. Institutions hold 14.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 1.44 million shares valued at $4.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.75% of the YCBD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.24 million shares valued at $3.67 million to account for 2.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 1.17 million shares representing 2.24% and valued at over $3.46 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 1.58% of the shares totaling 0.82 million with a market value of $2.43 million.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) is 30.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $6.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YCBD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 5.85% higher than the price target low of $4.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.86, the stock is -16.11% and 0.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 41.01% off its SMA200. YCBD registered 278.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2709 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9461.

The stock witnessed a -6.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.35%, and is -1.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.52% over the week and 13.47% over the month.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) has around 165 employees, a market worth around $212.11M and $44.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 668.92% and -43.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

cbdMD Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $12.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.90% year-over-year.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Raines William F III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Raines William F III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $4.04 per share for a total of $80748.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1342.0 shares.

cbdMD Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Coffman Raymond Scott (CO-CEO, President, Director) sold a total of 122,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $4.25 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the YCBD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Coffman Raymond Scott (CO-CEO, President, Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $4.28 for $12846.0. The insider now directly holds 122,000 shares of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD).