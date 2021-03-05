Who are the Institutional Holders in Isoray Inc. (ISR)?

44 institutions hold shares in Isoray Inc. (ISR), with 1.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.28% while institutional investors hold 7.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 141.20M, and float is at 140.04M with Short Float at 1.76%. Institutions hold 7.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.79 million shares valued at $1.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.98% of the ISR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.35 million shares valued at $0.61 million to account for 0.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.16 million shares representing 0.82% and valued at over $0.52 million, while Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.35% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $0.23 million.

Isoray Inc. (AMEX: ISR) is 124.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $2.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ISR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $2.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 46.84% higher than the price target low of $1.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.01, the stock is -35.36% and -30.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.8 million and changing -16.53% at the moment leaves the stock 26.95% off its SMA200. ISR registered 29.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7494 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8570.

The stock witnessed a -47.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 169.26%, and is -30.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.78% over the week and 11.85% over the month.

Isoray Inc. (ISR) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $148.76M and $9.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.93% and -64.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.00%).

Isoray Inc. (ISR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Isoray Inc. (ISR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Isoray Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $2.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.60% year-over-year.

Isoray Inc. (ISR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Isoray Inc. (ISR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Woods Lori A, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Woods Lori A bought 68,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $0.38 per share for a total of $25534.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Isoray Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 22 that Austin Mark John (Controller/Prin Fin&Acct Offic) bought a total of 19,230 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 22 and was made at $0.52 per share for $10000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35230.0 shares of the ISR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 22, Krachon Michael (EVP of Sales & Marketing) acquired 28,844 shares at an average price of $0.52 for $14999.0. The insider now directly holds 83,844 shares of Isoray Inc. (ISR).

Isoray Inc. (ISR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading 81.37% up over the past 12 months. Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) is 33.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.46% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.15.