3 Notable Stocks in Focus: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Bally’s Corporation (BALY)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) shares are 0.17% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.22% or $2.04 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.93% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 1.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 3.50% and 8.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 20, 2020, Wolfe Research recommended the CHRW stock is a Peer Perform, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as an Outperform on January 28, 2021. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the CHRW stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $94.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $97.35. The forecasts give the C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stock a price target range of $120.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $55.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 21.64% or -70.96%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.20% in the current quarter to $0.99, up from the $0.57 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.33, up 7.50% from $3.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.9 and $1.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 236,777 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 370,841. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 106,195 and 15,829 in purchases and sales respectively.

OBRIEN CHRIS, a Chief Commercial Officer at the company, sold 2,415 shares worth $0.22 million at $91.59 per share on Feb 19. The Chief Commercial Officer had earlier sold another 2,416 CHRW shares valued at $0.22 million on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $91.63 per share. Castagnetto Michael D. (President of Robinson Fresh) sold 550 shares at $88.10 per share on Feb 17 for a total of $48455.0 while SHORT BRIAN, (Director) bought 55 shares on Jan 04 for $5159.0 with each share fetching $93.58.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) share price remains unchanged at $2.49. During the last trade, the company’s minimum price was $2.49, while it touched its highest price of $2.49. Its market capitalization was $222,776,328. The company has a total of 89,468,405 outstanding shares.

Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) recently announced that its subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, had been awarded a mulch supply contract with the city of Vero Beach, Florida. The milestone contract arrived soon after the Company was awarded a mulch contract with Circle K convenience store divisions.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this new government contract opportunity, and it is due to our recent completion of the Waste Management project in central Florida,” says SGTM’s CEO and Director Tony Raynor.

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY), on the other hand, is trading around $59.57 with a market cap of $1.59B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $68.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 13.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.43 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Bally’s Corporation (BALY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BALY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $57.24 million. This represented 50.92% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $116.62 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.22 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $1.26 billion from $1.2 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.71 million, significantly lower than the $72.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$6.86 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at Bally’s Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 192,134 shares. Insider sales totaled 603,781 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.18M shares after the latest sales, with -21.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.20% with a share float percentage of 29.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bally’s Corporation having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Standard General L.P. with over 11.47 million shares worth more than $576.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Standard General L.P. held 37.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is PAR Capital Management, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 2.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $138.24 million and represent 9.03% of shares outstanding.