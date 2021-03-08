Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) shares are -0.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.89% or $1.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.25% lower. Comparatively, the stock is down -3.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 3.82% and -1.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 02, 2020, Barclays recommended the CAH stock is Overweight, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Upgrade the stock as a Peer Perform on January 08, 2021. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the CAH stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $54.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $62.94. The forecasts give the Cardinal Health Inc. stock a price target range of $72.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $57.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 24.31% or 4.39%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.80% in the current quarter to $1.56, down from the $1.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.01, up 5.30% from $5.45 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.03 and $1.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 221,465 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 72,539. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 8,144 in purchases and sales respectively.

English Patricia M, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 3,291 shares worth $0.17 million at $51.98 per share on Feb 11. The Chief Legal/Compliance Officer had earlier sold another 3,500 CAH shares valued at $0.18 million on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $51.53 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) share price is going down -1.61% to $2.45 from its previous close. The company’s opening price was $2.45. Its 52-week range is $1.00-$7.00. The firm has a total of 89,468,405 outstanding shares, while its market value reached $222,776,328.

Anthony L.G., PLLC, a well-established SEC legal firm, recently assisted Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) with the FORM-10 process to become fully reporting, uplift, and assist with all SEC legal issues. The two companies entered into this agreement shortly after the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Mulch Manufacturing expanded its 2021 mulch contracts with Circle K convenience stores, a branch of Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (ANCUF).

The Company recently completed and posted the audit of its latest fiscal years ending December 2018 and 2019. Its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and is now ready to proceed with its FORM-10 requirements, assisted by Anthony L.G. PLLC, an outstanding firm highly referred by the Company.

The Anthony L.G. PLLC is a full-service law firm specializing in corporate, securities, and business transactional law. All aspects of corporate legal needs are handled by a team of experienced corporate attorneys, whether it is completing an initial public offering, follow-on offering, merger or acquisition, or general business contracts and ongoing corporate maintenance. It is the premier law firm for corporate and transactional law in the financial services industry.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), on the other hand, is trading around $48.97 with a market cap of $2.92B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FRHC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 49.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $50.03 million. This represented 50.08% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $100.23 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.72 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

Short-term investments amounted to $345.31 million while total current assets were at $1.41 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $698.95 million, significantly higher than the $68.64 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $695.88 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Freedom Holding Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 18,755 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 42.58M shares after the latest sales, with -0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 72.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.00% with a share float percentage of 15.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freedom Holding Corp. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.72 million shares worth more than $36.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the investment firm holding over 99583.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.11 million and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.