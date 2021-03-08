A peek at Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC): Who has invested in It?

291 institutions hold shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC), with 1.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.43% while institutional investors hold 90.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.97M, and float is at 60.42M with Short Float at 2.33%. Institutions hold 88.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.41 million shares valued at $203.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.33% of the KLIC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.95 million shares valued at $125.76 million to account for 6.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 2.99 million shares representing 4.82% and valued at over $95.1 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 4.59% of the shares totaling 2.85 million with a market value of $90.61 million.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) is 38.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.91 and a high of $52.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KLIC stock was last observed hovering at around $44.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $60.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.07% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.1% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.11, the stock is -7.27% and 9.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 51.85% off its SMA200. KLIC registered 79.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.91.

The stock witnessed a 18.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.24%, and is -11.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.36% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) has around 2544 employees, a market worth around $2.78B and $746.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.80 and Fwd P/E is 14.15. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.83% and -16.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.91 with sales reaching $305.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 78.40% year-over-year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wong Lester A, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Wong Lester A sold 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $50.55 per share for a total of $1.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Milzcik Gregory F (Director) bought a total of 2,310 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $43.31 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71904.0 shares of the KLIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, Soloveizik Zamir Shai (Vice President) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $87500.0. The insider now directly holds 24,688 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC).

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading 88.49% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.68% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.52.