ADT Inc. (ADT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -7.77% Change This Year

ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is -7.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $17.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.31% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 9.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.24, the stock is -19.14% and -17.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.35 million and changing 5.39% at the moment leaves the stock -16.44% off its SMA200. ADT registered 15.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.67.

The stock witnessed a -21.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.93%, and is -4.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.86% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

ADT Inc. (ADT) has around 20500 employees, a market worth around $5.61B and $5.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.74. Profit margin for the company is -11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.63% and -57.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

ADT Inc. (ADT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADT Inc. (ADT) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $1.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.30% in year-over-year returns.

ADT Inc. (ADT) Top Institutional Holders

289 institutions hold shares in ADT Inc. (ADT), with 8.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.05% while institutional investors hold 96.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 816.35M, and float is at 691.67M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 95.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 608.93 million shares valued at $4.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 80.01% of the ADT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.16 million shares valued at $103.27 million to account for 1.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Miller Value Partners, LLC which holds 12.54 million shares representing 1.65% and valued at over $98.4 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 1.11% of the shares totaling 8.46 million with a market value of $66.42 million.

ADT Inc. (ADT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at ADT Inc. (ADT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Young Donald M., the company’s CIO & EVP, Field Operations. SEC filings show that Young Donald M. sold 80,941 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 18 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.99 million shares.

ADT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 18 that Bresingham Daniel (EVP, Commercial) sold a total of 80,941 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 18 and was made at $10.00 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.99 million shares of the ADT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 18, Likosar Jeffrey (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 77,746 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 2,113,739 shares of ADT Inc. (ADT).