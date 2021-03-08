After a 153.92% plummet this year is there potential growth for Inuvo, Inc? (NYSE: INUV)

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) has risen in its value by 153.92% since last year and has touched as low as $0.09 and a high of $2.35 in the current 12-month trading range. The stock with a market capitalization of $136.30M has 97.94M shares outstanding, of which float is at $95.89M and a short float of 6.08%

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Having been in the red during the last session for dropping -8% in the last five days, INUV hit its week-highest on Tuesday, March 2nd, as the stock price reached its week highest at $1.69, an increment of 31.95% to its value on the day.

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV)’s Major share-holders

A total of 33 institutions are shareholders in Inuvo Inc. (INUV)holding, 31.19% of the Float. 10.13M shares are also held by insiders accounting, while institutional investors holding 34.10% of the company’s shares.

Herald Investment Management Ltd has the largest equity at INUV owning 5.89 Million shares of worth $2.67 Million, holding 4.97% of the company’s total shares outstanding

The second-largest shareholder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc., which was holding equity of 5.46 Million shares. The number of shares demonstrates the firm’s hold over 4.61% of outstanding shares, having accumulated a value of $2.47 Million.

Is INUVO INC over-valued?

The company has total assets worth $14.53M, with $8.73M worth of total liabilities. Considering the company’s valuation, the company is forecasted to record -0.02 earnings per share by 2022.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.58 to the stock, which demonstrates a rise of 124.35% to its current price. The company has a prediction of its revenue growth by 80% in the current quarter and an incredible 50% increase in the next quarter.

Conclusion

INUV, being one of the market leaders in artificial intelligence is investing heavily in consumer-oriented products. Consistent rise in stock price has been a positive sign for its institutional investor and a steady increase in revenue has been a healthy indicator for the company’s future valuation.