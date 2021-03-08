Analysts suggest Sientra Inc. (SIEN) could spike 45.23% in a year

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) is 83.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $8.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIEN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.23% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 11.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.12, the stock is -6.41% and 25.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 58.01% off its SMA200. SIEN registered 81.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.77.

The stock witnessed a 42.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.27%, and is -8.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.13% over the week and 9.93% over the month.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $396.51M and $71.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 612.00% and -20.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-81.80%).

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sientra Inc. (SIEN) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sientra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $19.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.50% in year-over-year returns.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Top Institutional Holders

133 institutions hold shares in Sientra Inc. (SIEN), with 2.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.16% while institutional investors hold 80.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.40M, and float is at 49.63M with Short Float at 4.40%. Institutions hold 75.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.26 million shares valued at $12.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.46% of the SIEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackstone Group Inc. with 2.73 million shares valued at $10.62 million to account for 5.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.62 million shares representing 5.19% and valued at over $10.18 million, while Abingworth, LLP holds 4.74% of the shares totaling 2.39 million with a market value of $9.3 million.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Sientra Inc. (SIEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Little Paul Sean, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Little Paul Sean sold 4,123 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $4.91 per share for a total of $20256.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Sientra Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Bennett Oliver Christian (GC & Chief Compliance Officer) sold a total of 4,399 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $4.49 per share for $19752.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70005.0 shares of the SIEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Van Hove Caroline F. (Director) disposed off 1,973 shares at an average price of $4.71 for $9301.0. The insider now directly holds 142,013 shares of Sientra Inc. (SIEN).

Sientra Inc. (SIEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) that is trading 70.97% up over the past 12 months. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is 22.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.82% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.43.