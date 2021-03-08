Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Volatility At 3.11%, Should You Add A Position?

566 institutions hold shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL), with 11.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.93% while institutional investors hold 92.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 403.00M, and float is at 394.14M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 89.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.59 million shares valued at $1.25 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.52% of the ACGL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with 31.55 million shares valued at $1.14 billion to account for 7.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BAMCO Inc. which holds 21.0 million shares representing 5.17% and valued at over $757.63 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.87% of the shares totaling 19.78 million with a market value of $713.37 million.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is 0.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.93 and a high of $42.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACGL stock was last observed hovering at around $35.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.78% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 4.29% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.37, the stock is 3.37% and 4.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.41 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 13.50% off its SMA200. ACGL registered -11.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.93.

The stock witnessed a 11.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.85%, and is 1.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $14.39B and $8.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.93 and Fwd P/E is 9.90. Profit margin for the company is 16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.77% and -13.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $2.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.40% in year-over-year returns.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GRANDISSON MARC, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that GRANDISSON MARC bought 23,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $24.50 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.9 million shares.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that Hutchings W Preston (SVP & Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $21.20 per share for $2.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the ACGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Posner Brian S (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $22.16 for $22159.0. The insider now directly holds 103,801 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL).

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) that is trading -4.00% down over the past 12 months. W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is 9.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.61% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.22.