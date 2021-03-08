Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

298 institutions hold shares in Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA), with 2.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.52% while institutional investors hold 116.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.80M, and float is at 82.02M with Short Float at 11.95%. Institutions hold 113.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.77 million shares valued at $167.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.92% of the AVYA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is River Road Asset Management, LLC with 6.38 million shares valued at $122.11 million to account for 5.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.89 million shares representing 5.32% and valued at over $112.76 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 5.05% of the shares totaling 5.6 million with a market value of $107.15 million.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) is 50.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.13 and a high of $34.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVYA stock was last observed hovering at around $28.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.13% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -10.58% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.75, the stock is -2.80% and 17.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 2.61% at the moment leaves the stock 60.83% off its SMA200. AVYA registered 132.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.02.

The stock witnessed a 22.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.82%, and is -3.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.28% over the week and 6.53% over the month.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) has around 8266 employees, a market worth around $2.35B and $2.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.99. Profit margin for the company is -22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 369.00% and -15.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.60%).

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $717.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.10% in year-over-year returns.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHIRICO JAMES M, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that CHIRICO JAMES M sold 304,469 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $32.80 per share for a total of $9.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.83 million shares.

Avaya Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that SPRADLEY SUSAN LOUISE (Director) sold a total of 12,847 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $20.86 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the AVYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, McGrath Kieran J (EVP & CFO) acquired 28,700 shares at an average price of $8.72 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 329,931 shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA).