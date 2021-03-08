Bally’s Corporation (BALY) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

151 institutions hold shares in Bally’s Corporation (BALY), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.86% while institutional investors hold 90.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.46M, and float is at 29.01M with Short Float at 5.92%. Institutions hold 86.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Standard General L.P. with over 11.47 million shares valued at $576.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 37.64% of the BALY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is PAR Capital Management, Inc. with 2.75 million shares valued at $138.24 million to account for 9.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.25 million shares representing 4.10% and valued at over $62.76 million, while Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds 2.89% of the shares totaling 0.88 million with a market value of $44.3 million.

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY) is 18.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.22 and a high of $66.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BALY stock was last observed hovering at around $52.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.27% off its average median price target of $71.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.81% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -8.31% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.57, the stock is -0.40% and 10.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 13.90% at the moment leaves the stock 77.47% off its SMA200. BALY registered 160.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 141.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.09.

The stock witnessed a 7.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.05%, and is 0.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.13% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

Bally’s Corporation (BALY) has around 4831 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $372.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.35. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 725.07% and -11.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

Bally’s Corporation (BALY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bally’s Corporation (BALY) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bally’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $162.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 140.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.30% in year-over-year returns.

Bally’s Corporation (BALY) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Bally’s Corporation (BALY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Standard General L.P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Standard General L.P. sold 220,304 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $54.50 per share for a total of $12.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.25 million shares.

Bally’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that ROLLINS JEFFREY W (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $48.29 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72638.0 shares of the BALY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, ROLLINS JEFFREY W (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $44.48 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 73,695 shares of Bally’s Corporation (BALY).