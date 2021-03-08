Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

108 institutions hold shares in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR), with 9.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.36% while institutional investors hold 47.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.92M, and float is at 27.38M with Short Float at 0.95%. Institutions hold 35.11% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.33 million shares valued at $6.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.61% of the BHR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 1.08 million shares valued at $4.98 million to account for 2.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jones Road Capital Management, LP which holds 1.07 million shares representing 2.92% and valued at over $4.93 million, while Ronit Capital LLP holds 2.73% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $4.61 million.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) is 46.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.14 and a high of $7.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BHR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $9.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -12.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.77, the stock is 8.93% and 26.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 3.20% at the moment leaves the stock 87.35% off its SMA200. BHR registered 3.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 182.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.92.

The stock witnessed a 26.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.05%, and is -3.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.75% over the week and 7.18% over the month.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) has around 116 employees, a market worth around $251.10M and $296.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 493.86% and -9.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.00%).

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.94 with sales reaching $62.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -45.40% in year-over-year returns.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stockton Richard J, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Stockton Richard J sold 53,159 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $6.92 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Stockton Richard J (CEO and President) sold a total of 160,447 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $6.52 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the BHR stock.