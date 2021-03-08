Codexis Inc. (CDXS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

185 institutions hold shares in Codexis Inc. (CDXS), with 1.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.07% while institutional investors hold 88.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.49M, and float is at 53.06M with Short Float at 8.89%. Institutions hold 85.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 5.8 million shares valued at $126.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.78% of the CDXS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 5.0 million shares valued at $109.16 million to account for 8.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.7 million shares representing 7.93% and valued at over $102.6 million, while Casdin Capital, LLC holds 7.30% of the shares totaling 4.33 million with a market value of $94.52 million.

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) is -10.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.43 and a high of $29.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDXS stock was last observed hovering at around $20.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.97% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 15.17% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.51, the stock is -21.40% and -19.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 20.99% off its SMA200. CDXS registered 63.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.08.

The stock witnessed a -30.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.34%, and is -11.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.25% over the week and 7.20% over the month.

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) has around 181 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $69.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.44% and -34.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.30%).

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Codexis Inc. (CDXS) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Codexis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $15.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -91.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Codexis Inc. (CDXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLEY BERNARD J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KELLEY BERNARD J sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $24.98 per share for a total of $62439.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Codexis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that Dorgan Byron L (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $25.17 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the CDXS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Dorgan Byron L (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $26.75 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 162,790 shares of Codexis Inc. (CDXS).

Codexis Inc. (CDXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Balchem Corporation (BCPC) that is trading 29.68% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.37% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.55.