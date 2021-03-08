Cohu Inc. (COHU) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

223 institutions hold shares in Cohu Inc. (COHU), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.55% while institutional investors hold 94.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.12M, and float is at 40.89M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 91.94% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.36 million shares valued at $242.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.15% of the COHU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.59 million shares valued at $98.86 million to account for 6.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC which holds 2.52 million shares representing 5.99% and valued at over $96.04 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.62% of the shares totaling 2.36 million with a market value of $90.12 million.

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) is 5.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.89 and a high of $51.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COHU stock was last observed hovering at around $39.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.7% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 26.95% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.18, the stock is -12.77% and -8.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.59 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock 53.13% off its SMA200. COHU registered 102.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 110.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.63.

The stock witnessed a -5.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.65%, and is -7.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.87% over the week and 6.91% over the month.

Cohu Inc. (COHU) has around 3250 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $636.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.75. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 351.96% and -22.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

Cohu Inc. (COHU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cohu Inc. (COHU) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cohu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $222.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 60.00% in year-over-year returns.

Cohu Inc. (COHU) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Cohu Inc. (COHU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DONAHUE JAMES A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DONAHUE JAMES A sold 6,699 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $44.52 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Cohu Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that DONAHUE JAMES A (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $44.86 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the COHU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, DONAHUE JAMES A (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $41.64 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 367,056 shares of Cohu Inc. (COHU).

Cohu Inc. (COHU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) that is trading 124.34% up over the past 12 months. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is 21.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.17% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.12.