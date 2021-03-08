Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX: LODE) is 316.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $9.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LODE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.42% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 54.42% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.33, the stock is 8.16% and 83.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 234.63% off its SMA200. LODE registered 722.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 293.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0921 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5688.

The stock witnessed a 131.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 304.67%, and is -19.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.45% over the week and 21.63% over the month.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $353.11M and $0.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.68. Distance from 52-week low is 1212.12% and -56.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.40%).

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comstock Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $50k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.40% this year.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE), with 7.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.93% while institutional investors hold 10.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.08M, and float is at 28.46M with Short Float at 3.63%. Institutions hold 8.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.75 million shares valued at $0.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.18% of the LODE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Van den Berg Management Inc, dba Century Management with 0.31 million shares valued at $0.33 million to account for 0.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Investments, LP which holds 0.25 million shares representing 0.72% and valued at over $0.26 million, while Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds 0.42% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $0.15 million.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Drozdoff Leo M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Drozdoff Leo M bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $0.99 per share for a total of $49500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Comstock Mining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 that Drozdoff Leo M (Director) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 and was made at $1.00 per share for $30000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the LODE stock.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) that is -1.74% lower over the past 12 months. Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) is 35.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 88.35% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.06.