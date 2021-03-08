Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) is 36.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $15.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRON stock was last observed hovering at around $9.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $8.29 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.29% off the consensus price target high of $11.06 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -60.14% lower than the price target low of $5.92 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.48, the stock is -20.11% and -8.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.73 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 28.88% off its SMA200. CRON registered 60.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.81.

The stock witnessed a -22.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.88%, and is -9.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.20% over the week and 9.33% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 137.00% and -40.11% from its 52-week high.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cronos Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021..

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Top Institutional Holders

320 institutions hold shares in Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), with 177.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.22% while institutional investors hold 28.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 360.26M, and float is at 192.18M with Short Float at 13.50%. Institutions hold 14.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Chescapmanager LLC with over 8.87 million shares valued at $61.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.46% of the CRON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 7.47 million shares valued at $51.87 million to account for 2.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.24 million shares representing 1.45% and valued at over $36.33 million, while Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 0.64% of the shares totaling 2.32 million with a market value of $16.07 million.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GORENSTEIN MICHAEL RYAN, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that GORENSTEIN MICHAEL RYAN sold 114,015 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $10.39 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.43 million shares.

Cronos Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that GORENSTEIN MICHAEL RYAN (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 230,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $11.05 per share for $2.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.55 million shares of the CRON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, JACOBSON JEFFREY DAVID disposed off 4,500 shares at an average price of $13.60 for $61201.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON).