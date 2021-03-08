Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

50 institutions hold shares in Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC), with 42.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 72.86% while institutional investors hold 10.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.40M, and float is at 15.92M with Short Float at 3.44%. Institutions hold 2.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.72 million shares valued at $36.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.24% of the FRHC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 99583.0 shares valued at $5.11 million to account for 0.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ which holds 95600.0 shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $4.91 million, while Voloridge Investment Management, LLC holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 84340.0 with a market value of $4.33 million.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) is -4.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.25 and a high of $61.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRHC stock was last observed hovering at around $50.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.01% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -88.5% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -88.5% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.01, the stock is -11.00% and -6.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 53.37% off its SMA200. FRHC registered 209.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 101.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.13.

The stock witnessed a -1.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.55%, and is -9.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.98% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) has around 1376 employees, a market worth around $2.92B and $253.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.88. Profit margin for the company is 36.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 335.64% and -20.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freedom Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 247.40% this year.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ler Evgeny, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ler Evgeny sold 10,284 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $41.33 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Freedom Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Ler Evgeny (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 8,471 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $45.09 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30284.0 shares of the FRHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Ler Evgeny (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 8,845 shares at an average price of $20.82 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 38,755 shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC).

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) that is trading 112.39% up over the past 12 months. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 66.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -63.42% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.52.