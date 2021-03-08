Here are the top Institutional holders of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) shares

265 institutions hold shares in Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK), with 4.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.23% while institutional investors hold 112.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.52M, and float is at 63.82M with Short Float at 14.41%. Institutions hold 105.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.61 million shares valued at $241.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.40% of the CYTK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 4.88 million shares valued at $101.37 million to account for 6.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.82 million shares representing 6.81% and valued at over $100.2 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.56% of the shares totaling 4.64 million with a market value of $96.44 million.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) is -5.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $30.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYTK stock was last observed hovering at around $18.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.0% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 6.29% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.68, the stock is -6.98% and -5.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 5.98% at the moment leaves the stock -6.27% off its SMA200. CYTK registered 29.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.06.

The stock witnessed a -13.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.33%, and is 5.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.31% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has around 184 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $55.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 146.00% and -34.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.70%).

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cytokinetics Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59 with sales reaching $6.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.10% in year-over-year returns.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blum Robert I, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Blum Robert I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $19.33 per share for a total of $96651.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Cytokinetics Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Malik Fady Ibraham (EVP Research & Development) sold a total of 1,632 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $23.34 per share for $38097.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the CYTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Blum Robert I (President & CEO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $23.88 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 305,589 shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK).

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) that is trading 5.58% up over the past 12 months. Trevena Inc. (TRVN) is 171.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.61% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.57.