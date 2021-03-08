Here are the top Institutional holders of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) shares

468 institutions hold shares in Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA), with 9.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.35% while institutional investors hold 99.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 413.00M, and float is at 380.00M with Short Float at 3.34%. Institutions hold 97.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 59.34 million shares valued at $650.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.30% of the QRTEA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 34.68 million shares valued at $380.46 million to account for 8.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 22.61 million shares representing 5.83% and valued at over $248.03 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 16.57 million with a market value of $181.8 million.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is 5.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $13.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QRTEA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 17.14% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.60, the stock is -8.87% and -3.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.47 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 40.07% off its SMA200. QRTEA registered 229.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.07.

The stock witnessed a -7.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.43%, and is -6.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.82% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has around 26424 employees, a market worth around $4.79B and $14.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.07 and Fwd P/E is 4.88. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 493.85% and -15.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qurate Retail Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $3.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 509.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.70% in year-over-year returns.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GEORGE MICHAEL A, the company’s President, CEO. SEC filings show that GEORGE MICHAEL A sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $12.13 per share for a total of $1.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.31 million shares.

Qurate Retail Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that GEORGE MICHAEL A (President, CEO) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $12.46 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.41 million shares of the QRTEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, GEORGE MICHAEL A (President, CEO) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $10.67 for $1.07 million. The insider now directly holds 2,505,676 shares of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA).