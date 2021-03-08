Here are the top Institutional holders of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) shares

1,305 institutions hold shares in Shopify Inc. (SHOP), with 492.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 67.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.20M, and float is at 110.79M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 67.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.06 million shares valued at $6.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.40% of the SHOP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 5.72 million shares valued at $6.48 billion to account for 5.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 5.7 million shares representing 5.08% and valued at over $6.45 billion, while Morgan Stanley holds 4.33% of the shares totaling 4.86 million with a market value of $5.5 billion.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) is -0.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $305.30 and a high of $1499.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHOP stock was last observed hovering at around $1149.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -18.43% off its average median price target of $1500.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.47% off the consensus price target high of $1900.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -88.5% lower than the price target low of $600.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1131.01, the stock is -15.98% and -8.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 8.98% off its SMA200. SHOP registered 127.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1,275.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1,097.26.

The stock witnessed a -7.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.78%, and is -11.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.63% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $142.21B and $2.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 442.49 and Fwd P/E is 231.81. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 270.46% and -24.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shopify Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $848.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 334.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 80.50% in year-over-year returns.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) that is trading 134.16% up over the past 12 months. PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) is 12.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.6% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.09.