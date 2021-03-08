Here are the top Institutional holders of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) shares

45 institutions hold shares in Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF), with 40.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.51% while institutional investors hold 21.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.45M, and float is at 25.63M with Short Float at 10.08%. Institutions hold 8.14% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Falcon Edge Capital, LP with over 2.98 million shares valued at $68.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.66% of the TTCF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.95 million shares valued at $21.79 million to account for 1.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hood River Capital Management LLC which holds 0.73 million shares representing 0.90% and valued at over $16.82 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.71% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $13.18 million.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) is -16.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.76 and a high of $28.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTCF stock was last observed hovering at around $19.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.46% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 8.95% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.12, the stock is -14.94% and -18.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 million and changing -0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -0.38% off its SMA200. TTCF registered 84.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.32.

The stock witnessed a -18.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.99%, and is -4.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.04% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $135.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 224.94. Distance from 52-week low is 95.90% and -33.24% from its 52-week high.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tattooed Chef Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $39.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -169.80% this year.