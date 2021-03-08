Here are the top Institutional holders of TC PipeLines LP (TCP) shares

150 institutions hold shares in TC PipeLines LP (TCP), with 17.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.96% while institutional investors hold 91.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.31M, and float is at 42.33M with Short Float at 2.41%. Institutions hold 69.42% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Energy Income Partners, LLC with over 7.89 million shares valued at $232.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.06% of the TCP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 6.07 million shares valued at $178.84 million to account for 8.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 5.43 million shares representing 7.62% and valued at over $159.96 million, while Blackstone Group Inc. holds 5.61% of the shares totaling 4.0 million with a market value of $117.73 million.

TC PipeLines LP (NYSE: TCP) is 2.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.00 and a high of $39.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCP stock was last observed hovering at around $29.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49%.

Currently trading at $30.21, the stock is -0.17% and 0.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.2 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -1.94% off its SMA200. TCP registered -22.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.85.

The stock witnessed a 1.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.13%, and is -1.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.75 and Fwd P/E is 7.30. Distance from 52-week low is 67.83% and -23.89% from its 52-week high.

TC PipeLines LP (TCP) Analyst Forecasts

TC PipeLines LP quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.14 with sales reaching $148.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.10% in year-over-year returns.