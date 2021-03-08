Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI)

161 institutions hold shares in National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI), with 2.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.27% while institutional investors hold 83.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.02M, and float is at 77.38M with Short Float at 3.66%. Institutions hold 81.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Standard General L.P. with over 19.42 million shares valued at $72.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.40% of the NCMI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.33 million shares valued at $23.57 million to account for 7.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 4.89 million shares representing 6.14% and valued at over $18.17 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.68% of the shares totaling 4.52 million with a market value of $16.83 million.

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) is 27.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.62 and a high of $6.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NCMI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -18.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.75, the stock is 6.55% and 16.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 3.71% at the moment leaves the stock 43.46% off its SMA200. NCMI registered -27.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3009 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4514.

The stock witnessed a 13.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.65%, and is 0.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.49% over the week and 7.45% over the month.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has around 531 employees, a market worth around $364.51M and $221.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 193.21% and -31.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.00%).

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National CineMedia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $12.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 145.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -80.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -91.50% in year-over-year returns.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marks Clifford E, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Marks Clifford E sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $4.60 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

National CineMedia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 07 that Standard General L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 4,789 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 07 and was made at $2.90 per share for $13868.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19.42 million shares of the NCMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 06, Standard General L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 103,922 shares at an average price of $2.90 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 19,413,201 shares of National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI).

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) that is trading 8.87% up over the past 12 months. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 39.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -56.89% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.08.