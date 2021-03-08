Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS)

271 institutions hold shares in Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS), with 5.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.20% while institutional investors hold 88.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.00M, and float is at 89.25M with Short Float at 6.91%. Institutions hold 82.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 9.38 million shares valued at $389.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.86% of the SGMS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fine Capital Partners, L.P. with 9.11 million shares valued at $378.0 million to account for 9.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.1 million shares representing 7.46% and valued at over $294.63 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.70% of the shares totaling 6.38 million with a market value of $264.52 million.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is 11.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $52.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGMS stock was last observed hovering at around $45.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.78% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -32.26% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.29, the stock is -1.74% and 3.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 51.55% off its SMA200. SGMS registered 194.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 116.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.00.

The stock witnessed a 9.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.48%, and is -1.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.97% over the week and 7.21% over the month.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $4.38B and $2.72B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.50. Profit margin for the company is -20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 1131.12% and -12.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Scientific Games Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42 with sales reaching $719.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -328.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PERELMAN RONALD O, the company’s Former Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that PERELMAN RONALD O sold 1,964,285 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 12 at a price of $28.00 per share for a total of $55.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.87 million shares.

Scientific Games Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 07 that PERELMAN RONALD O (Former Executive Chairman) sold a total of 2,499,999 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 07 and was made at $28.00 per share for $70.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.84 million shares of the SGMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, PERELMAN RONALD O (Former Executive Chairman) disposed off 4,700,000 shares at an average price of $28.00 for $131.6 million. The insider now directly holds 13,318,493 shares of Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS).

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) that is trading 87.38% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.85% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.81.