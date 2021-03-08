Nautilus Inc. (NLS) – The 35.47% Upside Potential Remains

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is 6.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $31.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NLS stock was last observed hovering at around $19.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.6% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 33.24% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.36, the stock is -21.49% and -14.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 15.97% off its SMA200. NLS registered 606.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.15.

The stock witnessed a -24.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.25%, and is 5.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.39% over the week and 10.45% over the month.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) has around 410 employees, a market worth around $578.28M and $552.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.52 and Fwd P/E is 9.05. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1513.33% and -38.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.40%).

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nautilus Inc. (NLS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nautilus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42.The EPS is expected to grow by 160.60% this year.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Top Institutional Holders

181 institutions hold shares in Nautilus Inc. (NLS), with 673.53k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.22% while institutional investors hold 86.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.29M, and float is at 29.58M with Short Float at 16.50%. Institutions hold 84.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.18 million shares valued at $39.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.20% of the NLS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.72 million shares valued at $31.25 million to account for 5.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.52 million shares representing 5.01% and valued at over $27.5 million, while Granahan Investment Management Inc. holds 4.61% of the shares totaling 1.39 million with a market value of $25.3 million.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Nautilus Inc. (NLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOLIO WAYNE M, the company’s SVP, Law & Human Resources. SEC filings show that BOLIO WAYNE M sold 1,288 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $20.03 per share for a total of $25792.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33646.0 shares.

Nautilus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Alseth Becky L. (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 5,804 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $20.03 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12636.0 shares of the NLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, Barr Jim (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $17.92 for $35840.0. The insider now directly holds 12,195 shares of Nautilus Inc. (NLS).

Nautilus Inc. (NLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading 180.71% up over the past 12 months. Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is 55.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.02% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.48.