New Big Money Means American Express Company (AXP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

2,053 institutions hold shares in American Express Company (AXP), with 845.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 86.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 805.00M, and float is at 804.55M with Short Float at 1.15%. Institutions hold 86.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 151.61 million shares valued at $18.33 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 18.82% of the AXP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 46.99 million shares valued at $5.68 billion to account for 5.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 46.45 million shares representing 5.77% and valued at over $5.62 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 40.74 million with a market value of $4.93 billion.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is 21.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.00 and a high of $144.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXP stock was last observed hovering at around $142.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.65% off its average median price target of $131.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.71% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -33.94% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $147.33, the stock is 10.78% and 17.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.05 million and changing 3.26% at the moment leaves the stock 35.80% off its SMA200. AXP registered 32.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $129.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $113.83.

The stock witnessed a 22.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.44%, and is 8.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

American Express Company (AXP) has around 59000 employees, a market worth around $114.94B and $37.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.12 and Fwd P/E is 16.44. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.90% and 2.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

American Express Company (AXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Express Company (AXP) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Express Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.53 with sales reaching $9.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -52.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.70% in year-over-year returns.

American Express Company (AXP) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at American Express Company (AXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Squeri Stephen J, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Squeri Stephen J sold 69,635 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $135.58 per share for a total of $9.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31285.0 shares.

American Express Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that GORDON MARC D (Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 33,445 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $126.00 per share for $4.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28128.0 shares of the AXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Pickett Denise (President, Glbl Services Group) disposed off 29,292 shares at an average price of $119.09 for $3.49 million. The insider now directly holds 15,626 shares of American Express Company (AXP).

American Express Company (AXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading 37.90% up over the past 12 months. Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is 50.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.49% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.26.