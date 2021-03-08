New Big Money Means Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

82 institutions hold shares in Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR), with 13.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.80% while institutional investors hold 60.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.12M, and float is at 27.43M with Short Float at 6.53%. Institutions hold 40.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.23 million shares valued at $38.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.36% of the CSPR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.63 million shares valued at $16.17 million to account for 6.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC which holds 2.42 million shares representing 5.96% and valued at over $14.86 million, while Norwest Venture Partners XII, LP holds 4.79% of the shares totaling 1.94 million with a market value of $13.95 million.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) is 27.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $10.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSPR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.62% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -20.77% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.85, the stock is -14.91% and -1.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -4.03% at the moment leaves the stock 0.58% off its SMA200. CSPR registered -10.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.59.

The stock witnessed a -9.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.80%, and is -6.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.73% over the week and 9.11% over the month.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) has around 597 employees, a market worth around $331.66M and $473.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.21% and -28.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.50%).

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Casper Sleep Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51 with sales reaching $123.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.00% in year-over-year returns.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krim Philip, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Krim Philip sold 20,707 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $9.47 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.83 million shares.

Casper Sleep Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Arel Emilie (CCO and President) sold a total of 3,882 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $9.47 per share for $36763.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the CSPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Chapin Jeffery R. (Chief Product Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $8.62 for $86160.0. The insider now directly holds 350,388 shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR).