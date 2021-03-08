New Big Money Means Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

548 institutions hold shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), with 145.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.04% while institutional investors hold 39.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.10B, and float is at 1.92B with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 36.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 98.82 million shares valued at $1.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.78% of the DB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hudson Executive Capital, LP with 66.49 million shares valued at $724.72 million to account for 3.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 64.02 million shares representing 3.10% and valued at over $697.87 million, while Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. holds 3.00% of the shares totaling 62.03 million with a market value of $676.18 million.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) is 16.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.99 and a high of $13.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DB stock was last observed hovering at around $12.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $10.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.37% off the consensus price target high of $15.57 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -162.6% lower than the price target low of $4.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.71, the stock is 9.92% and 13.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.26 million and changing 3.00% at the moment leaves the stock 26.91% off its SMA200. DB registered 64.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.36.

The stock witnessed a 20.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.76%, and is 3.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has around 86984 employees, a market worth around $25.81B and $23.29B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.82. Profit margin for the company is -13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.71% and -3.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is a “Underweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.40% year-over-year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) that is trading 33.22% up over the past 12 months. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is 32.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.41% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 25.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.51.