New Big Money Means LendingClub Corporation (LC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

180 institutions hold shares in LendingClub Corporation (LC), with 2.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.49% while institutional investors hold 82.88% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 80.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 7.46 million shares valued at $78.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.40% of the LC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.18 million shares valued at $65.27 million to account for 6.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.85 million shares representing 6.59% and valued at over $61.73 million, while Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds 5.13% of the shares totaling 4.55 million with a market value of $48.03 million.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is 4.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.32 and a high of $14.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -83.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.00, the stock is -9.79% and -1.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 55.31% off its SMA200. LC registered 7.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.90.

The stock witnessed a -13.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.95%, and is 2.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.41% over the week and 7.67% over the month.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) has around 1538 employees, a market worth around $858.22M and $591.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.92% and -22.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

LendingClub Corporation (LC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LendingClub Corporation (LC) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LendingClub Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $77.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -57.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -58.80% in year-over-year returns.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) Insider Activity

A total of 140 insider transactions have happened at LendingClub Corporation (LC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 75 and purchases happening 65 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sanborn Scott, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Sanborn Scott sold 8,523 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $11.73 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.75 million shares.

LendingClub Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Kay Valerie (Bank-Chief Capital Officer) sold a total of 2,560 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $11.72 per share for $30002.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81174.0 shares of the LC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, Kay Valerie (Chief Capital Officer) disposed off 2,522 shares at an average price of $11.90 for $30011.0. The insider now directly holds 73,574 shares of LendingClub Corporation (LC).