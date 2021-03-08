New Big Money Means Realty Income Corporation (O) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,057 institutions hold shares in Realty Income Corporation (O), with 604.89k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 75.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 373.39M, and float is at 372.56M with Short Float at 2.55%. Institutions hold 75.60% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 54.46 million shares valued at $3.39 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.58% of the O Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 34.28 million shares valued at $2.13 billion to account for 9.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 24.51 million shares representing 6.56% and valued at over $1.52 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.68% of the shares totaling 9.99 million with a market value of $621.08 million.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is -3.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.00 and a high of $78.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The O stock was last observed hovering at around $59.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.1% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 3.29% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.96, the stock is -2.34% and -0.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.79 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -0.99% off its SMA200. O registered -22.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.11.

The stock witnessed a -0.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.35%, and is -0.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Realty Income Corporation (O) has around 208 employees, a market worth around $22.20B and $1.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.32 and Fwd P/E is 38.49. Profit margin for the company is 23.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.79% and -23.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Realty Income Corporation (O) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Realty Income Corporation (O) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Realty Income Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $422.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.60% in year-over-year returns.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Realty Income Corporation (O) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Huskins Priya Cherian, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Huskins Priya Cherian bought 9 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $57.43 per share for a total of $517.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31400.0 shares.

Realty Income Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Huskins Priya Cherian (Director) bought a total of 6 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $59.45 per share for $357.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31391.0 shares of the O stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, Huskins Priya Cherian (Director) acquired 6 shares at an average price of $59.34 for $356.0. The insider now directly holds 31,385 shares of Realty Income Corporation (O).

Realty Income Corporation (O): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading -48.11% down over the past 12 months. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is -9.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.0% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.01.