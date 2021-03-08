OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

158 institutions hold shares in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), with 38.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.81% while institutional investors hold 162.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.97M, and float is at 20.03M with Short Float at 26.20%. Institutions hold 89.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ariel Investments, LLC with over 8.18 million shares valued at $82.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.06% of the OSW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 5.84 million shares valued at $59.2 million to account for 8.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 4.9 million shares representing 7.22% and valued at over $49.65 million, while Channing Capital Management, LLC holds 6.99% of the shares totaling 4.74 million with a market value of $48.06 million.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) is 9.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.45 and a high of $12.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSW stock was last observed hovering at around $11.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -0.91% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.10, the stock is 7.64% and 13.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -2.97% at the moment leaves the stock 48.37% off its SMA200. OSW registered 1.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.26.

The stock witnessed a 15.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.30%, and is 1.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.31% over the week and 7.34% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 44.40. Profit margin for the company is -98.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 353.06% and -8.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $3.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -52.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.00% year-over-year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FLUXMAN LEONARD I, the company’s Executive Chairman & Director. SEC filings show that FLUXMAN LEONARD I bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $5.17 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75000.0 shares.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that LAZARUS STEPHEN (CFO and COO) bought a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $6.53 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75000.0 shares of the OSW stock.