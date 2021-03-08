ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

164 institutions hold shares in ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC), with 4.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.65% while institutional investors hold 74.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.06M, and float is at 74.27M with Short Float at 2.14%. Institutions hold 70.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 7.62 million shares valued at $56.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.77% of the ORBC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.38 million shares valued at $39.89 million to account for 6.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.16 million shares representing 5.34% and valued at over $30.89 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.27% of the shares totaling 4.11 million with a market value of $30.49 million.

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) is -7.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.24 and a high of $9.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORBC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 25.73% higher than the price target low of $9.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.87, the stock is -14.49% and -12.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 32.40% off its SMA200. ORBC registered 136.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.87.

The stock witnessed a -15.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.55%, and is -9.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.66% over the week and 6.08% over the month.

ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) has around 739 employees, a market worth around $548.78M and $248.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 298.70. Profit margin for the company is -13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 454.03% and -25.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.20%).

ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ORBCOMM Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $62.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.40% in year-over-year returns.

ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stolte John J Jr, the company’s EVP, Technology & Operations. SEC filings show that Stolte John J Jr sold 13,940 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $7.43 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

ORBCOMM Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Malone Craig (EVP of Product Development) sold a total of 14,027 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $7.43 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84563.0 shares of the ORBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Milcos Constantine (EVP and CFO) disposed off 15,374 shares at an average price of $7.43 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 93,748 shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC).

ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is 3.91% higher over the past 12 months. AT&T Inc. (T) is -20.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.43% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.92.