Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PENN Stock Is Going Next

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) is 25.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $129.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PENN stock was last observed hovering at around $108.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $131.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.85% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -249.13% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.23, the stock is -8.29% and 2.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.15 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 63.65% off its SMA200. PENN registered 373.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $112.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $81.09.

The stock witnessed a -0.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.65%, and is -6.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.57% over the week and 8.17% over the month.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) has around 18321 employees, a market worth around $17.04B and $3.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 43.38. Profit margin for the company is -18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 2786.13% and -16.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Penn National Gaming Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $1.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 134.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.50% in year-over-year returns.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Top Institutional Holders

549 institutions hold shares in Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN), with 6.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.40% while institutional investors hold 93.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.30M, and float is at 148.59M with Short Float at 7.25%. Institutions hold 89.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 20.55 million shares valued at $1.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.23% of the PENN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.26 million shares valued at $1.66 billion to account for 12.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 13.87 million shares representing 8.93% and valued at over $1.2 billion, while BAMCO Inc. holds 7.34% of the shares totaling 11.39 million with a market value of $984.12 million.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCACCETTI JANE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCACCETTI JANE bought 820 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $120.99 per share for a total of $99212.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41978.0 shares.

Penn National Gaming Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Reibstein Saul (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $124.98 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28344.0 shares of the PENN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, CARLINO PETER M (Chairman Emeritus) disposed off 3,000,000 shares at an average price of $123.80 for $371.4 million. The insider now directly holds 1,520,481 shares of Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN).

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is trading 59.21% up over the past 12 months. Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is 169.13% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.67% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 13.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.39.