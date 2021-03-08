Sea Limited (SE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is 15.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.61 and a high of $285.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SE stock was last observed hovering at around $229.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $300.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.38% off the consensus price target high of $330.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -85.29% lower than the price target low of $124.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $229.76, the stock is -10.91% and -0.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.36 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 40.00% off its SMA200. SE registered 337.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $246.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $190.87.

The stock witnessed a -5.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.95%, and is -2.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.87% over the week and 6.42% over the month.

Sea Limited (SE) has around 29800 employees, a market worth around $116.95B and $4.38B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 545.21% and -19.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.70%).

Sea Limited (SE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sea Limited (SE) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sea Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $1.77B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 81.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 93.40% in year-over-year returns.

Sea Limited (SE) Top Institutional Holders

712 institutions hold shares in Sea Limited (SE), with 10.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.16% while institutional investors hold 72.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 494.81M, and float is at 102.08M with Short Float at 19.10%. Institutions hold 71.20% of the Float.

Sea Limited (SE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading 69.31% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.23% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 21.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.37.