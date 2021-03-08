Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

64 institutions hold shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), with 13.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.17% while institutional investors hold 65.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.91M, and float is at 82.45M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 56.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with over 39.01 million shares valued at $344.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 39.30% of the SBLK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Jefferies Group Inc with 7.13 million shares valued at $63.0 million to account for 7.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Impala Asset Management, LLC which holds 1.94 million shares representing 1.95% and valued at over $17.09 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.29% of the shares totaling 1.28 million with a market value of $11.3 million.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) is 54.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.86 and a high of $15.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBLK stock was last observed hovering at around $13.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.42% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -36.0% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.60, the stock is 2.69% and 19.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 70.45% off its SMA200. SBLK registered 69.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.71.

The stock witnessed a 21.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.69%, and is -3.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.98% over the week and 7.60% over the month.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has around 183 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $693.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 140.21 and Fwd P/E is 4.35. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 252.33% and -10.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $189.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 158.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 79.10% in year-over-year returns.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) that is 42.21% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.72% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.34.