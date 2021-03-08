The Home Depot Inc. (HD) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 29.58% Upside

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) is -4.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $140.63 and a high of $292.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HD stock was last observed hovering at around $250.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.59% off its average median price target of $309.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.58% off the consensus price target high of $360.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -3.48% lower than the price target low of $245.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $253.52, the stock is -6.34% and -6.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.35 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -5.71% off its SMA200. HD registered 7.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $272.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $274.68.

The stock witnessed a -7.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.48%, and is -1.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has around 415700 employees, a market worth around $270.15B and $132.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.23 and Fwd P/E is 18.56. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.27% and -13.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.60%).

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Home Depot Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.95 with sales reaching $33.84B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.90% in year-over-year returns.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Top Institutional Holders

3,338 institutions hold shares in The Home Depot Inc. (HD), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 71.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.07B, and float is at 1.07B with Short Float at 0.67%. Institutions hold 71.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 89.73 million shares valued at $23.83 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.33% of the HD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 71.72 million shares valued at $19.05 billion to account for 6.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 48.48 million shares representing 4.50% and valued at over $12.88 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 3.14% of the shares totaling 33.85 million with a market value of $8.99 billion.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at The Home Depot Inc. (HD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campbell Ann Marie, the company’s EVP – U.S. Stores & Int’l Ops. SEC filings show that Campbell Ann Marie sold 120 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $269.03 per share for a total of $32284.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5065.0 shares.

The Home Depot Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Decker Edward P. (President & COO) sold a total of 25,595 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $269.40 per share for $6.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71757.0 shares of the HD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Menear Craig A (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 95,274 shares at an average price of $273.92 for $26.1 million. The insider now directly holds 181,773 shares of The Home Depot Inc. (HD).

The Home Depot Inc. (HD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) that is trading 141.79% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.95% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.04.